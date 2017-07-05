LifeSouth’s Madison Donor Center needs blood donors

Right now is a difficult time for local hospitals to keep an adequate blood level.

Here's how you can help, LifeSouth's Madison Donor Center on Madison Boulevard will host an Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. It'll last until 5 p.m.

The goal is to draw 20 or more donors and your blood type doesn't matter.

For where you can donate, and the requirements click here .

