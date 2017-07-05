Tuscumbia man plans to take cemetery access case to circuit court

Unhappy with a probate court ruling, a resident seeking the removal of a gate the sometimes blocks access to a family cemetery plans to take the case to Colbert County Circuit Court.

The Thorne Cemetery in southwestern Colbert County was established after the Civil War, but is today surrounded by property owned by Jackie Martin, Daton Martin and Robert Martin.

The family erected a gate where the dirt road leading to the cemetery connects Colbert 33. The cemetery is about 1/2 mile from the road.

George Thorne and his sister asked the probate court to remove the gate because he believes state law provides him access to the cemetery, which was donated to the public in 1935.

"We are definitely not happy with the outcome, and we are taking it to circuit court," Thorne said.

In his order, Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser ruled that the gate will remain.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48