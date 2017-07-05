Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter design almost finalized

City officials have given their approval to an animal shelter design that appears to please everyone.

The 13,000-square-foot design for the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter more than doubles the number of kennels from the existing shelter, and almost triples the floor space. It will include a ventilation system that not only keeps down odor, but helps prevent the spread of disease.

"There should be no more major changes to the design," said Council President Dick Jordan during a Monday meeting to discuss the latest working design.

Mayor Steve Holt said the long-delayed project should be ready for the bid process by early August.

The City Council has earmarked $2 million from a 2013 capital projects bond for the shelter. The Lauderdale County Commission has committed another $1 million toward the new shelter, which is to be built on about 16 acres in Florence-Lauderdale Industrial Park.

Several sites for the shelter were considered but ultimately rejected for various reasons, including proximity to neighborhoods.

