North Courtland starts online driving school

The City Council has approved restarting its driving school program under the city’s new administration.

North Courtland will offer the safe driving school online only, Police Chief Spencer Butler said. Councilman Lee Langham questioned why the city is not hosting a driving school once a month at City Hall.

“I’m worried about the people who might be computer illiterate and not comfortable taking an online course,” Langham said. "Some people are scared of computers."

Butler said the city doesn’t have the money for one of its officers to be trained and certified. “If they want it badly enough, they will go to a library or get help from a friend to take the online test,” Butler said.

He said Cherokee, Warrior and Fairfield are a few other cities in north Alabama that offer online driving school.

