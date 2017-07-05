North Courtland starts online driving school

Areas of fog are possible this morning, and it could be locally dense in spots. Isolated showers are also possible so you may want to spot yourself an extra few minutes for the morning drive into work.More >>
This Fourth of July, two U.S. Capitol Police officers who helped take down the man who tried to kill Republican congressmen received law enforcement commendation medals.More >>
Experts are warning you to look out for falling trees from the recent rainfall in north Alabama.More >>
Florence police are searching for answers to an early morning shooting on Monday.More >>
Colbert County officials say they aren’t sure building a new jail from the ground up is the best option, fiscally speaking.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting and deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
A male victim was shot and killed at a party Tuesday night, according to Lubbock police.More >>
Search crews have recovered the body of a missing man in Lake Livingston.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a woman was running in the 15000 block of York Road around 7:48 a.m. when a man pulled up next to her, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get into the vehicle.More >>
