Suspect in Huntsville standoff said he was mad about fireworks

Areas of fog are possible this morning, and it could be locally dense in spots. Isolated showers are also possible so you may want to spot yourself an extra few minutes for the morning drive into work.More >>
This Fourth of July, two U.S. Capitol Police officers who helped take down the man who tried to kill Republican congressmen received law enforcement commendation medals.More >>
Experts are warning you to look out for falling trees from the recent rainfall in north Alabama.More >>
Florence police are searching for answers to an early morning shooting on Monday.More >>
Colbert County officials say they aren’t sure building a new jail from the ground up is the best option, fiscally speaking.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Now Shreveport police have a juvenile in custody on charges of carjacking and attempted aggravated kidnapping. And investigators are seeking another juvenile.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
