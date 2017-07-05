Suspect arrested after standoff in Huntsville, bystanders throw fireworks at officers

A standoff with a suspected gunman barricaded inside a home with two children is now over.

It happened on Fairbanks Street early Wednesday morning. That's just west of the Parkway and north of University Drive.

We're told this started around midnight when one person was shot in the arm. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspected gunman was cornered in an apartment while police evacuated neighbors. Police tell us the suspect came out and surrendered around 2:30 a.m.

The children were not hurt. Around 12:20 a.m., our cameras caught officers threatening to pepper spray people after one of the bystanders threw a lit roman candle at officers.

A few moments after that, another larger firework was thrown at officers.

None of them were hurt and we didn't see anyone being arrested for that incident.

