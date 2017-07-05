Suspect arrested after standoff in Huntsville, bystanders throw fireworks at officers

Areas of fog are possible this morning, and it could be locally dense in spots. Isolated showers are also possible so you may want to spot yourself an extra few minutes for the morning drive into work.More >>
This Fourth of July, two U.S. Capitol Police officers who helped take down the man who tried to kill Republican congressmen received law enforcement commendation medals.More >>
Experts are warning you to look out for falling trees from the recent rainfall in north Alabama.More >>
Florence police are searching for answers to an early morning shooting on Monday.More >>
Colbert County officials say they aren’t sure building a new jail from the ground up is the best option, fiscally speaking.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting and deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
