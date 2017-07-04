North Alabama rain causing trees to fall

Experts are warning you to look out for falling trees from the recent rainfall in north Alabama.

WAFF 48 News viewer Ross Woodard sent us video of a huge tree branch that fell Fourth of July morning on Third Avenue in Decatur. Woodard said it was inches away from hitting his car.

Steven Tillet, owner of Jet and Sons Tree Services, said he’s not surprised the tree was knocked down.

"You don't really see too many small trees, mostly the big trees,” said Tillet.

Tillet said the soil is saturated from days of rain in north Alabama. He said the wet ground leaves trees with little to stand on.

"(I) did a lot of damage work from the little storms that come through up here, uprooted trees," he said.

Tillet said to pay attention to older, larger trees near your home because it doesn't take a major storm to knock them over.

"The bigger trees, the more rain you have, it loosens the soil and they're more susceptible to falling over," he said.

As the wet weather continues across the Valley, Tillet said, look for warning signs.

"You can always walk around your tree and always keep an eye on the dirt and soil and see if it's humping up or leaning,” said Tillet.

Tillet said if you're unsure your tree will fall, call an expert.

