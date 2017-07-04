Construction for new RSVP facility in Guntersville put on hold

Construction of a $2 million senior volunteer program facility in Marshall County is now on hold. The delay is because of a highway access issue three months after breaking ground.

RSVP officials were anxiously awaiting the start of construction of their new facility, but that all changed when the property next door was purchased. It was an exciting day in April when many gathered for the groundbreaking of the new 20,000 square foot RSVP facility.

"It's on hold for 60 days and we're hoping that we will get things back on track," said RSVP director Jean Ann Moon.

The project got derailed when the property next door was sold to a commercial business and the state suggested the not for profit share a driveway access with their new neighbors, according to Moon.

"There would have been easements and legal issues about maintenance that had to be taken care of and that was just sort of an uncomfortable situation for us," said Moon.

Moon said they've been looking for alternative entrances to the facility, and the county park on the other side could be a better option if the county commission is agreeable to that.

"For our senior population, sometimes our reaction times aren't as great as they used to be and this would give them a much safer entrance and exit to our property," said Moon.

RSVP officials are expected to meet with the county commission later this month on July 12.

