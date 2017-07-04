'Thankful to be here': Rep. Brooks praises Capital Police for GOP baseball shooting response

This Fourth of July, two U.S. Capitol Police officers who helped take down the man who tried to kill Republican congressmen received law enforcement commendation medals.

The officers jumped in when James Hodgkinson shot at congressmen and staff during practice for a charity baseball game on June 14.

The president of the D.C. Society Sons of the American Revolution awarded the honors to Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner. They both recieved bullet wounds in the attack but managed to shoot and kill Hodgkinson.

Rep. Mo Brooks told WAFF 48 News how much he's thankful they were there and how much they deserve the recognition.

"I'm thankful to be here quite frankly, and it's because of Crystal Griner and David Bailey," said Brooks.

"It was pistols versus a semiautomatic rifle from about 40 yards away. That's a pretty unbalanced fight," he said. "Those two exhibited great bravery and I'm thankful they're getting the recognition that they wholly deserve."

Brooks also gave an update on House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded in the attack. Brooks said Scalise is now in fair condition but is still facing a long series of surgeries and rehabilitation.

"It might be a year before he can walk, maybe two years, just depending on how well everything works out, but he's in a whole lot better shape now than he was two or three days after the shooting," he said.

Brooks said threats against lawmakers is common, but Congress has already received double the amount of threats over last year. As a result, Capital Police are regularly advising congressmen and senators to be more cautious.

