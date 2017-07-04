Capital Police officers honored for GOP baseball shooting response

This Fourth of July, two U.S. Capitol Police officers who helped take down the man who tried to kill Republican congressmen received law enforcement commendation medals.

The officers jumped in when James Hodgkinson shot at congressmen and staff during practice for a charity baseball game on June 14.

The president of the D.C. Society Sons of the American Revolution awarded the honors to Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner. They were injured in the attack but managed to shoot and kill Hodgkinson.

