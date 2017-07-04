Tuscumbia considering an increase in animal control funds

The Tuscumbia City Council is considering paying an extra $150 a month to the Colbert County Animal Control Association, in addition to the $500 they already contribute.

That according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The Association has been requesting the additional funds for years, but the requests were never met. Now animal control wants the increase and pack pay.

Some council members don’t think it’s in the city’s best interest to pay that amount.

They will discuss the issue at their upcoming meeting on July 17.

