Flash flood warning in Jackson, Madison & DeKalb Counties

The National Weather service has issued a flash flood warning that is in effect until 8 a.m.

The warning covers eastern Madison, Jackson and northeastern DeKalb counties.

Up to three inches of rain has already fallen in the past three hours, with additional heavy rain possible.

Several roadways in Madison County have flooded.

Specific locations that will likely experience flooding include Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Merdianville, A&M University, New Market, Harvest and Ryland.

Flooding is expected to occur along Broglan Branch along Oakwood Ave. where a sharp rise in the stage is occurring. Urban flash flooding is also possible, especially in poor drainage locations.

If possible, avoid travel until the NWS lifts the flash flood warning.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48