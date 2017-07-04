Caution: Roadway flooding reported in Madison Co.

If you are up early this morning you may run into some showers and storms that moved through the Tennessee Valley overnight. Some patchy fog is possible again this morning.More >>
If you are up early this morning you may run into some showers and storms that moved through the Tennessee Valley overnight. Some patchy fog is possible again this morning.More >>
The National Weather service has issued a flash flood warning that is in effect until 8 a.m. Several roadways in Madison County are quickly flooding. If possible, avoid travel until the NWS lifts the flash flood warning.More >>
The National Weather service has issued a flash flood warning that is in effect until 8 a.m. Several roadways in Madison County are quickly flooding. If possible, avoid travel until the NWS lifts the flash flood warning.More >>
Florence police are searching for answers to an early morning shooting on Monday.More >>
Florence police are searching for answers to an early morning shooting on Monday.More >>
Colbert County officials say they aren’t sure building a new jail from the ground up is the best option, fiscally speaking.More >>
Colbert County officials say they aren’t sure building a new jail from the ground up is the best option, fiscally speaking.More >>
A Colbert County probate judge has appointed a temporary coroner.More >>
A Colbert County probate judge has appointed a temporary coroner.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>