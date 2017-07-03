Huntsville mayor wants new city hall

Huntsville's mayor is debating the future of one of the city's iconic buildings. The building, located downtown on Fountain Circle, is more than 50 years old and city leaders say it's long overdue for an upgrade.

Old, inefficient and in desperate need of repair. That’s how Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle describes City Hall.

"When we're to that stage of the building, then you really need to look at do,” said Battle. “Do we build something new? Do we renovate?"

Battle said it's time for a new City Hall.

"With any 50-year-old building you have certain issues. You might get stuck on the elevator if you go up or down," he said.

You also might get struck by a piece of marble if you're walking inside the building on Fountain Circle downtown.

"We have wooden canopies out there to guard you as you come in,” said Battle. “So that we can make sure that you're safe when you come in, and nothing falls and hits you."

Battle said renovations aren't cheap.

"(Renovations) has about a $10 million cost to it,” said Battle. “You can build a new building for about $20 million and one that's much more efficient."

His staff is now planning to a construct a new City Hall across the street on the site of this parking garage.

"We have 20 different buildings that house different departments right now,” said Battle. “If we bring those departments in, how big of a building do you need to do that?"

The idea is not set in stone yet, but he's strongly considering it.

"We're trying to make the best use of your taxpayers’ dollars and be as efficient as you can, but also to give ourselves a building that will last for the next 50 years," he said.

Right now, there's no timeline when construction will begin on the new City Hall building. However, the parking garage across the street is expected to be torn down later this year.

