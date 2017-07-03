Huntsville mayor wants new city hall

Scattered showers and storms will continue to produce locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds up to 40 mph and vivid lightning through 8 p.m.More >>
Florence police are searching for answers to an early morning shooting on Monday.More >>
Colbert County officials say they aren’t sure building a new jail from the ground up is the best option, fiscally speaking.More >>
A Colbert County probate judge has appointed a temporary coroner.More >>
A north Alabama man is dead following a dirt bike crash in Missouri on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
An African-American girl from Mississippi is suing her school district after she earned co-valedictorian honors.More >>
The gruesome decapitation of a Jackson man still remains a mystery. Now a human rights organization is pleading for justice and answers in the death of Jeremy Jerome Jackson. The 30-year-old was found decapitated June 10th.More >>
Police are searching for two suspects following a shooting at Northwoods Mall on Monday afternoon.More >>
Five people are dead after a two-car crash in Midland on Saturday night.More >>
Police arrested a Jonesboro man after they say he forced a six-year-old child to perform sexual acts.More >>
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford told local news media that the plane crashed Saturday afternoon in the area of Chatsworth, Georgia, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta.More >>
The owners of a popular bar near LSU that had its liquor license suspended after a police sting last week have received a temporary restraining order allowing them to immediately reopen for business.More >>
