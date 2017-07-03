Search continues for Florence shooting suspect

Florence police are searching for answers to an early morning shooting on Monday.

Detectives responded to a shooting victim at EMC Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Police say the 33-year-old victim was shot multiple times and someone drove him to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers believe it happened at the intersection of intersection of Cherokee Street and Westmorland Street.

Police still don't have a suspect in custody. They are actively looking for anyone who has information about the shooting or was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Kevin Jackson at 256-760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP plus your message.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48