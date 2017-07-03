Guntersville Airport building business jet storage, taxilane

The Guntersville Airport is paving the way for more business jets.

On Monday morning, the city council approved a nearly $400,000 bid to add a taxilane. The first business jet hangar is in the process of being built, and the taxilane will give access to the runway from the hangar.

The airport's manager said prospects for housing more business jets since the construction of the new runway are looking good.

“There's definitely interest in one more, and there's several people on the list who I'm going to contact for the next spot, so I don't think we're going to have any problem getting three hangars built, hopefully all this year,” said Guntersville Airport Manager Bob Martin.

The new taxilane is expected to be completed by early September.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48