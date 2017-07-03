Tow truck services decrease during Fourth of July

Because of the addition of Uber and Lyft, a lot of people have a different way of getting around town during the Fourth of July holiday.

Russell Patten with Mike’s Wrecker Service said they see a decrease in business because of the different ride-sharing services. He said that people are more aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, and they take advantage of ride-sharing, like Uber.

Patten said the company used to offer holiday specials but stopped because people would leave their car.

If you are driving this Fourth of July holiday, Patten hopes that you do the safe thing and don’t drink and drive.

