Police say fireworks can be confused for gunshots

Fourth of July fireworks can bring family fun, but it can also cause some confusion for local police departments.

Lt. Proncey Robertson with the Decatur Police Department said they get multiple calls every year from people who think they’ve heard gunshots, but in fact they were just hearing fireworks.

Like other surrounding cities, it is illegal to shoot fireworks in the Decatur city limits.

Most calls come from people actually reporting those who are shooting off fireworks. The increase in calls at the call center leads to a chaotic holiday for those working there.

Robertson suggests that if you do not have an emergency, use the non-emergency number for Decatur police at 256-341-4600. They will respond to whatever they are called out to.

