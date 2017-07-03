Russellville man among 2 killed in dirt bike crash in Missouri

A north Alabama man is dead following a dirt bike crash in Missouri on Sunday afternoon.

29-year-old Alex Brannun of Russellville was thrown from his motorcycle when it collided with another one near Rocky Comfort in southwest Missouri.

The 18-year-old on the other dirt bike was also ejected and also died of his injuries. He was identified as 18-year-old Dalton Horn of Exeter, Missouri.

They were airlifted and pronounced dead at a hospital in Joplin, according to Highway Patrol records.

