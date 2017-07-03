Gadsden couple charged with felony child abuse

A Gadsden couple has been arrested for child abuse, that according to Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Garren Dodd McDonald, 48, and Shelley Lanette McDonald, 43, were arrested on June 28 and each charged with one count of felony child abuse.

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the couple after receiving a tip on May 19 that an 18-month-old foster child was possibly being abused by foster parents.

After a full investigation, a warrant was issued for the McDonald’s arrest.

The couple was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on June 28 and were released two days later after posting $10,000 bond each.

As a condition of their bond, they are not allowed to have any children living in their house and are prohibited from any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 years of age.

