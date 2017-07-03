Gadsden couple charged with felony child abuse

A Colbert County probate judge has appointed a temporary coroner, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.More >>
A Colbert County probate judge has appointed a temporary coroner, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.More >>
It’s been months since the beloved Toomer’s Oaks in Auburn have been replanted and today the recovery process continues.More >>
It’s been months since the beloved Toomer’s Oaks in Auburn have been replanted and today the recovery process continues.More >>
The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the couple after receiving a tip on May 19 that an 18-month-old foster child was possibly being abused by foster parents.More >>
The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the couple after receiving a tip on May 19 that an 18-month-old foster child was possibly being abused by foster parents.More >>
Temperatures will reach the 90s once again today but once you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the mid-upper 90s. Heat index values were already above 90 degrees in many places by 11 a.m.More >>
Temperatures will reach the 90s once again today but once you factor in the humidity it will feel more like the mid-upper 90s. Heat index values were already above 90 degrees in many places by 11 a.m.More >>
We’re just two months away from the start of Friday Night Fever in the Tennessee Valley and one team in Marshall County is racing the clock to have its field ready.More >>
We’re just two months away from the start of Friday Night Fever in the Tennessee Valley and one team in Marshall County is racing the clock to have its field ready.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>
The driver of a taxi confused the gas with the brake before driving into a crowd of pedestrians at a taxi pool Boston.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The baby was left in the van for about eight hours, the sheriff's department said.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
Uber said that the upfront price is no longer valid when additional stops are added. However, the customers said they weren't informed of that policy when they asked the driver to add more stops..More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
A man and woman are each being held on a million-dollar bond after investigators say a 3-year-old child was severely burned on their feet and legs.More >>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.More >>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.More >>
A child and four crew members were hospitalized after a medical helicopter went down in Perry County, Missouri.More >>
A child and four crew members were hospitalized after a medical helicopter went down in Perry County, Missouri.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection to vandalism at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>
Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection with a vandalism case at a cemetery overnight Saturday into Sunday.More >>