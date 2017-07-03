Want to safely remove a honey bee swarm? Call a beekeeper

The buzz this morning in Elmore County is how bees swarmed into a couple’s home.

The couple says killing the bees wasn’t an option.

If you’re wondering what else you can do in that situation, you can always call a beekeeper.

Beekeepers say to call a professional who can come out and remove the bees and take them to an apiary.

They say bees are crucial since they produce so many of the things we use every day.

“They do all the pollination. They pollinate everything, almost everything you eat,” said homeowner Stacy Vandortrecht.

“They pollinate the hay that the cows eat and of course they cows provide you your meat, your milk, which goes all the way down to your ice cream. I mean pretty much everything you eat and consume is pollinated in one way or another.

Vandortrect says honey bees provide us with around 85 percent of the food we eat. Without them, humans would die off.

