Want to safely remove a honey bee swarm? Call a beekeeper

You’re waking up to morning temperatures around 70 degrees. Patchy dense fog has developed for many and visibility may get below a quarter of a mile, especially in areas that saw rain yesterday.More >>
We’re just two months away from the start of Friday Night Fever in the Tennessee Valley and one team in Marshall County is racing the clock to have its field ready.More >>
It’s been months since the beloved Toomer’s Oaks in Auburn have been replanted and today the recovery process continues.More >>
One Lauderdale County lawmaker wants to make more crimes eligible for a death sentence and he plans to make it a priority in the next legislative session.More >>
In the Shoals, the 4th of July means a break from the work happening at the Wilson Dam lock.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Crawling or flying, bugs are everywhere this season. Here are some resources to consult to keep yourself and your family both safe and comfortable.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly stabbed her brother, then attacked an EMS worker and a sheriff’s deputy. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Tiah Bradley, 26, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
The company that made the bench will either repair or replace it.More >>
A Mid-South man said a case of mistaken identity resulted in his family being held at gunpoint by deputies.More >>
A Texas Tech student was killed Friday afternoon while on a trip to Kansas.More >>
