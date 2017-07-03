Asbury High School faces football field constriction problems

Asbury High School is racing the clock to have its field ready before the start if Friday Night Fever.

These photos are from our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam. This is supposed to be where the Asbury Rams will play.

Rainy weather delayed construction all spring. Now there's another setback. Crews say they found a freshwater spring underneath the new lot site.

“Some of the guys working out here said it was like a broken water main when they dug down far enough," said Asbury football coach Jeff Powell.

They’re hoping a drain will prevent the spring from causing serious problems.

Powell said once the drain work is finished, they will prepare to pave the parking lot and get the field ready for sod.

Officials say if they field isn’t ready by Sept. 1, Asbury will move its first home game to Woodville.

Click here for the full story from the Advertiser Gleam.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48