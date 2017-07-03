Another setback in replacing Asbury High School football field

We’re just two months away from the start of Friday Night Fever in the Tennessee Valley and one team in Marshall County is racing the clock to have its field ready.

These photos are from our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam.

This is supposed to be where the Asbury Rams will play. Rainy weather delayed construction all spring and now another setback.

Crews say they found a freshwater spring underneath the new lot site.

They’re hoping a drain will prevent the spring from causing serious problems.

It’ll be close, but officials say if they field isn’t ready by September 1, Asbury will move its first home game to Woodville.

