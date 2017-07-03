Toomer’s Oaks recovery process continues

It’s been months since the beloved Toomer’s Oaks in Auburn have been replanted and today the recovery process continues.

The trees were replanted in February after one of them was set on fire in September 2016.

The first year after replanting is critical, with getting enough water being the main concern.

Getting them back to form is very important to the school.

“Well, I think it shows the resilience of the university and the community, considering the positioning, the fire. You can still see the commitment of the university to still have these two healthy trees here at the Corner.”

This isn’t the first time Auburn has had to replant these trees.

The original Toomer’s Oaks were poisoned in 2011 and uprooted in 2013.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48