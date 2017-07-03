Toomer’s Oaks recovery process continues

You’re waking up to morning temperatures around 70 degrees. Patchy dense fog has developed for many and visibility may get below a quarter of a mile, especially in areas that saw rain yesterday.More >>
You’re waking up to morning temperatures around 70 degrees. Patchy dense fog has developed for many and visibility may get below a quarter of a mile, especially in areas that saw rain yesterday.More >>
We’re just two months away from the start of Friday Night Fever in the Tennessee Valley and one team in Marshall County is racing the clock to have its field ready.More >>
We’re just two months away from the start of Friday Night Fever in the Tennessee Valley and one team in Marshall County is racing the clock to have its field ready.More >>
It’s been months since the beloved Toomer’s Oaks in Auburn have been replanted and today the recovery process continues.More >>
It’s been months since the beloved Toomer’s Oaks in Auburn have been replanted and today the recovery process continues.More >>
One Lauderdale County lawmaker wants to make more crimes eligible for a death sentence and he plans to make it a priority in the next legislative session.More >>
One Lauderdale County lawmaker wants to make more crimes eligible for a death sentence and he plans to make it a priority in the next legislative session.More >>
In the Shoals, the 4th of July means a break from the work happening at the Wilson Dam lock.More >>
In the Shoals, the 4th of July means a break from the work happening at the Wilson Dam lock.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The woman is charged with child neglect causing great harm.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The bodies of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and another person of interest were discovered over the weekend. Relatives believe their deaths were drug-related.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
The man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
The 4-year-old’s cousin accidentally hit him in the side of the head with a golf ball, causing a blood clot to form.More >>
The 4-year-old’s cousin accidentally hit him in the side of the head with a golf ball, causing a blood clot to form.More >>
All across America, people will show their love for America flying Old Glory.More >>
All across America, people will show their love for America flying Old Glory.More >>
An Ohio teenager is on the road to recovery after being attacked by a shark in South Carolina.More >>
An Ohio teenager is on the road to recovery after being attacked by a shark in South Carolina.More >>
One of Brendt Christensen's neighbors didn’t realize she had a conversation with an accused kidnapper, but looking back on it, he struck her as odd.More >>
One of Brendt Christensen's neighbors didn’t realize she had a conversation with an accused kidnapper, but looking back on it, he struck her as odd.More >>
President Donald Trump met with veterans thanking them for their service, while in cities across the country protesters called for his removal from office.More >>
President Donald Trump met with veterans thanking them for their service, while in cities across the country protesters called for his removal from office.More >>