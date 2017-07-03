Local man grows impressively large cabbages - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Local man grows impressively large cabbages

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Advertiser Gleam) (Source: Advertiser Gleam)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Meet Marshall County’s own Tommy Blakely.

Our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam caught this shot of him with six gigantic heads of cabbage he grew at his home.

Blakely says they’re nearly 20 pounds each and he usually just gives them away to friends.

