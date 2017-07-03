Lauderdale Co. lawmaker to bring back capital offenses bill

One Lauderdale County lawmaker wants to make more crimes eligible for a death sentence and he plans to make it a priority in the next legislative session.

Rogersville Rep. Lynn Greer says he’s already written the bill and submitted it to the Alabama Attorney General for review.

If the bill passes, murders committed at daycares or schools would be eligible for the death penalty.

It also includes any murder of a law enforcement officers, prosecutor, judge or their family members.

