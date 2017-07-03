Wilson Dam lock will be open through the Fourth

In the Shoals, the 4th of July means a break from the work happening at the Wilson Dam lock.

It’s been shut down during daytime hours for three months, but it’ll be open during the Independence Day holiday.

Crews tell us that it’ll remain open for another week, then go back to being shut down from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day for workers to finish the job.

The lock is a key part of keeping boats moving on the river and for the McFarland Park fireworks show.

