Decatur considering ending alleyway trash pickup

Residents of Decatur are talking trash these days, thanks to a controversial idea proposed by a councilman.

Our news partners at the Decatur Daily tell us that City Council President Chuck Ard has renewed his proposal to end alleyway trash pickup as a cost-saving measure.

The issue has been on hold since March when Ard asked for a study of how much money could really be saved.

Some on the council say they’re ready to move if the numbers look right, but others have been vocal in their opposition.

Alleyway trash pickup could be done away with as soon as next week.

