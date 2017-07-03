Colbert Co. considering lifting ban on Sunday alcohol sales

Yet another ban on Sunday alcohol sales may be about to come down, that according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

This time it’s happening in Colbert County.

The County Commission has been talking with business owners who say they’re worried about losing out to cities like Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia.

Unlike those cities, to start sales in Colbert County, voters would have to approve a ballot measure.

One vote already failed in 2006.

Another vote to allow on-site only sales passed in 2007.

The earliest vote to allow all Sunday sales could happen is September.

