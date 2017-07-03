Temporary coroner appointed in Colbert County

A Colbert County probate judge has appointed a temporary coroner, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Deputy coroner Justin Gasque will serve as the county’s coroner until Gov. Kay Ivey appoints a permanent replace for Carlton Utley. There is not word yet on when she will make that appointment.

Utley was killed in a traffic accident on Court Street in Florence.

