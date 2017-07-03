Temporary coroner appointed in Colbert Co.

A temporary appointment has been made to fill the role of Colbert County coroner.

Justin Gasque, the county’s deputy coroner, will fill the position until Governor Kay Ivey appoints a permanent replace for Carlton Utley.

The news comes a week after Utley was killed in a horrific traffic accident on Court St. near the UNA campus.

No word on when Ivey’s announcement might come.

