Colbert County officials weary of cost to replace jail

Colbert County officials say they aren’t sure building a new jail from the ground up is the best option, fiscally speaking.

For years, commissioners have debated over how to pay for building a new jail. Now they’re exploring the option of combining facilities with the Lauderdale County Jail.

Our news partners at the Times Daily report that some commissioners are in favor of combining the jails, but others maintain a new building is the way to go.

Both ideas will cost millions. Earlier reports put the cost at almost $25 million.

