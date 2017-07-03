Colbert Co. officials weary of cost to replace jail

Colbert County officials say they aren’t sure building a new jail from the ground up is the best option, fiscally speaking.

For years commissioners have debated over how to pay for building a new jail, and now they’re exploring the optioning of combining facilities with Lauderdale County jails.

Our news partners at the Times Daily tell us some commissioners are in favor of combining the jails, but others maintain a new building is the way to go.

Both ideas will cost millions.

We’ll keep you updated as commissioners weigh their options.

