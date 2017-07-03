Adam Driver delivers scholarship to military family in emotional video

“Star Wars” actor Adam Driver teamed up with Budweiser and the Folds of Honor Foundation to deliver a life-changing scholarship to the daughter of a disabled Pennsylvania veteran.

The scholarship was personally awarded to Haley Grace Williams. Her father, John Williams, is an Army veteran who was seriously injured in training before his unit deployed to Desert Storm.

Decades later and Williams is still suffering from the physical and emotional pain of his injuries, which has made it difficult to pay for college.

While serving in the Marines, Driver experienced a similar situation, having broken his sternum mountain biking just before his unit was set to deploy to Iraq following the September 11th attacks.

Watch the emotional video below.

