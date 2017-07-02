Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Madison County

A pedestrian was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday night.

Daniel Lamar Smithey, 46, of Toney was struck by a 2005 Dodge Caravan just after 11:05 p.m. The accident occurred on Jeff Rd., five miles north of Huntsville.

Smithey was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

