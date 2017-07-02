Huntsville P.D. upping their recruiting game

Strong storms remain possible into this evening with the main threat being damaging winds and localized flash flooding.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a distress call on the Flint River in Gurley just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being examined, a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has been denied a new trial in Marshall County. David Barrow was indicted on multiple charges including human trafficking, sexual abuse and sodomy in February 2015.More >>
A Falkville woman has been arrested after admitting to using drugs during her pregnancy. Taylor Nicole Walker, 18, is charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child, after a thorough investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit.More >>
Following a brief evacuation, the package was deemed safe.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Two people are under arrest for the death of a man in a bath tub on Friday night.More >>
The man also lost three-quarters of his blood in the accident.More >>
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.More >>
