Huntsville P.D. upping their recruiting game

The Huntsville Police Department is looking for a few good men and women to join the force.

According to their website, “the selection process for the position of police officer is an extremely detailed, intricate and lengthy process.”

The duration of the process is approximately six months from the date of the physical ability/agility test.

Think you have what it takes?

With the next recruiting period for new officers beginning in August, the department recently created an informational video that sheds a light on the recruitment process.

Specifically, it details the trials and tribulations of a T-Rex attempting the physical requirements.

Check out their Facebook page to watch the full recruitment video.

Click here for more information on becoming a police officer.

