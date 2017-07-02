AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Georgia children found safe

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Hayden Faulk and Brantley Faulk, both boys are white males with blonde hair and blue eyes, Hayden is one and a half years of age, and Brantley is five years of age.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Hayden Faulk and Brantley Faulk, both boys are white males with blonde hair and blue eyes, Hayden is one and a half years of age, and Brantley is five years of age.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a distress call on the Flint River in Gurley just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a distress call on the Flint River in Gurley just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being examined, a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.More >>
Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being examined, a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.More >>
Strong storms remain possible into this evening with the main threat being damaging winds and localized flash flooding.More >>
Strong storms remain possible into this evening with the main threat being damaging winds and localized flash flooding.More >>
A Boaz man was arrested late last night in connection to another man’s death, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.More >>
A Boaz man was arrested late last night in connection to another man’s death, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.More >>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
The video is an altered version of a WWE stunt Trump was involved with.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Authorities say a man is facing murder charges in the death of a recent high school graduate shot in the head during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton, aka Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was taken into custody early Sunday moring outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham.More >>
Two Columbus children, who were believed to be in danger, are now safe.More >>
Two Columbus children, who were believed to be in danger, are now safe.More >>
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.More >>
The FBI said early Sunday morning they found the body of the 13-year-old girl who was at the center of an Amber Alert.More >>