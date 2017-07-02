AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Georgia children found safe

Update:

ALEA reports the children have been found safe.

Previous:

The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Hayden Faulk and Brantley Faulk, both boys are white males with blonde hair and blue eyes, Hayden is one and a half years of age, and Brantley is five years of age.

Hayden Faulk and Brantley Faulk were last seen in Columbus, Georgia on July 1, 2017 and are believed to be in extreme danger.

The subjects may be traveling in a Ford F-150 displaying Alabama tag 5400AT6.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4329; or call 911.

