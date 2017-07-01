Monrovia VFD dedicates blood drive to church bus crash victims

Victims of the deadly Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus crash, which claimed the life of 17-year-old Sarah Harmening, are on the road to recovery.

Blood donors helped some of the survivors, which is why the Monrovia Fire Department honored those affected by the crash during their annual blood drive Saturday.

When a Mt. Zion church bus crashed in Atlanta on June 8th, there were trained first responders, doctors and nurses who helped the victims.

There were also people who have no idea that they helped, too. They donated blood.

This year, the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department's annual blood drive was dedicated to the victims and their families.

"Everyone at that church is a part of that community. We are neighbors. We love and support each other. We want to support each other in these kinds of situations. So to be able to have a blood drive like this, it just shows the way we can come together as a community. And we never know who might be needing these blood donations," said Monrovia VFD support member Erin Rountree.

Each blood donation can save up to three lives. The donations given could help someone in an emergency situation, like the church members were in, to survive.

Monrovia Fire Chief Kris West, like many in the community, is a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

"Third generation member. Baptized there. Got a grave plot up there. That's where I'll be buried," he said.

"Being able to save a person's life, that's something...you can't replace the feeling that you get when you're able to help somebody else out."

LifeSouth provided the bloodmobiles and personnel needed for the event.

