Kayakers rescued on Flint River

Emergency crews responded to a distress call on the Flint River in Gurley just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a distress call on the Flint River in Gurley just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being examined, a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.More >>
Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being examined, a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.More >>
Strong storms remain possible into this evening with the main threat being damaging winds and localized flash flooding.More >>
Strong storms remain possible into this evening with the main threat being damaging winds and localized flash flooding.More >>
A Boaz man was arrested late last night in connection to another man’s death, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.More >>
A Boaz man was arrested late last night in connection to another man’s death, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has been denied a new trial in Marshall County. David Barrow was indicted on multiple charges including human trafficking, sexual abuse and sodomy in February 2015.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has been denied a new trial in Marshall County. David Barrow was indicted on multiple charges including human trafficking, sexual abuse and sodomy in February 2015.More >>
Health officials are advising moms about the dangers of eating capsules made from ground-up placentas.More >>
Health officials are advising moms about the dangers of eating capsules made from ground-up placentas.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>