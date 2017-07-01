Kayakers rescued on Flint River

Emergency crews responded to a distress call on the Flint River in Gurley just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Three kayakers, two males and one female, had to be helped from the water after running into trouble with rough waters.

Officials who talked with WAFF-48 said that rough water was caused by recent heavy rains across the Tennessee Valley.

Ahead of the holiday, weekend officials warned those headed out on area waterways to that the recent rain could lead to unseen debris in lakes and rivers.

None of the victims in Saturday’s incident reported injuries.

