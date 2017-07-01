Alcohol suspected in crash that killed Albertville man

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being examined, a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.More >>
Strong storms remain possible into this evening with the main threat being damaging winds and localized flash flooding.More >>
A Boaz man was arrested late last night in connection to another man’s death, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.More >>
A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has been denied a new trial in Marshall County. David Barrow was indicted on multiple charges including human trafficking, sexual abuse and sodomy in February 2015.More >>
A Falkville woman has been arrested after admitting to using drugs during her pregnancy. Taylor Nicole Walker, 18, is charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child, after a thorough investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
JPD Commander Tyree Jones says officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy.More >>
