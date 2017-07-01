Alcohol suspected in crash that killed Albertville man

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Albertville man Friday night.

Jimenez Francisco-Jimenez, 21, was killed when the 2001 BMW he was driving left the roadway and struck a metal pole.

The crash occurred at 7:05 p.m. on Alabama 168 at the 14-mile marker, four miles east of Boaz.

Francisco-Jimenez, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still being examined, a preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

Nothing further as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

