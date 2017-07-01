Former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of child sex crimes denied new trial

A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has been denied a new trial in Marshall County.

David Barrow was indicted on multiple charges including human trafficking, sexual abuse and sodomy in February 2015.

In Madison County, he pleaded guilty to human trafficking for taking pictures and fondling underage girls brought to his home. In Marshall County, he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

Prosecutors say he not only produced child pornography, but he also placed hidden cameras in the girls' locker room at the school, charges that were dismissed as part of the deal.

After agreeing to a plea deal in both counties, Barrow was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Seeking a new trial in both of his cases, Barrow claimed in court documents that his attorneys manipulated him into the plea by telling him this was “a prosecutor’s dream case.”

In a ruling handed down on Friday, a circuit judge provided a point-by-point rebuke of Barrow’s claims.

The judge found no evidence to suggest Barrow was poorly served by his attorneys. The judge outright dismissed Barrow’s assertion that he could have been successful in having himself determined mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Barrow's appeal in Madison County is still pending.

