Falkville woman arrested for using drugs while pregnant

A former Guntersville soccer coach convicted of sex crimes has been denied a new trial in Marshall County. David Barrow was indicted on multiple charges including human trafficking, sexual abuse and sodomy in February 2015.More >>
A Boaz man was arrested late last night in connection to another man’s death, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.More >>
A Falkville woman has been arrested after admitting to using drugs during her pregnancy. Taylor Nicole Walker, 18, is charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child, after a thorough investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit.More >>
The five-year-old girl who drowned at Canyon Mouth on June 18 passed away in Chattanooga the morning of June 30.More >>
We will continue to see tropical downpours with areas of showers and thunderstorms that develop and move across north Alabama and middle Tennessee.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Colleagues say a doctor who opened fire at a hospital had been aggressive and threatening even before he hid a rifle under a lab coat and shot seven people, killing one physician.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
