Falkville woman arrested for using drugs while pregnant

A Falkville woman has been arrested after admitting to using drugs during her pregnancy.

Taylor Nicole Walker, 18, is charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child, after a thorough investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Special Victims Unit.

Following Walker’s admission, a warrant was issued and she was subsequently arrested.

Walker has since been released on $2,500 bond.

