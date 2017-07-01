Child succumbs after drowning at Little River Canyon National Preserve

The five-year-old girl who drowned at Canyon Mouth on June 18 passed away in Chattanooga the morning of June 30.

The girl and her family were visiting the park from their home in Albertville.

She was discovered underwater and pulled out by bystanders.

Cherokee County EMS, Tuckers Chapel Fire Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the National Park Service all responded to the scene.

The girl was flown from Leesburg to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital in Chattanooga.

