Boaz man arrested for murder

A Boaz man was arrested late last night in connection to another man’s death, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

Brandon Lee Blevins, 20, of Boaz, was arrested and charged with one count of felony murder.

The incident occurred on June 30, just before 11 p.m. in a camper trailer located at 5675 Little Cove Rd. A family member made the call to 911.

Blevins allegedly stabbed 22-year-old Dillon Presley Wilemon, of Altoona, multiple times with a large knife. The two men had been involved in a verbal altercation prior to the stabbing.

He was taken into custody by deputies at another residence on the property.

Blevins is currently being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center. No bond has been set.

“Last night’s incident was a senseless act. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” Sheriff Entrekin said.

No additional information is available as authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48