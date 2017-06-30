Albertville man killed in crash with pole

Alabama State Troopers have released more information in Friday night’s fatal wreck in Marshall County.

It was a single-vehicle on Alabama 168 at the 14 mile marker, about four miles east of Boaz. It happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Jimenez Francisco-Jimenez, 21, of Albertville was killed when the 2001 BMW he was driving left the roadway and struck a metal pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say he was not using a seat belt.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor.

