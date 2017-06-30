1 killed in Marshall County wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 killed in Marshall County wreck

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

One person was killed in a wreck in Marshall County Friday night.

Alabama State Troopers say it was a single-vehicle wreck on Alabama 168 near Fawn Lane.

Troopers could not release any other information Friday night. More is expected to be released later.

