AAMU student helping community, teaching kids 'one lawn at a time'

Rodney Smith Jr. mows lawns to help others via Raising Men Lawn Care Service. (Source: WAFF)

A Huntsville man is helping people in his community and beyond. He's doing it one lawn at a time.

The Alabama A&M University student cuts lawns for those who need help. He just returned from a nationwide mowing mission, and he's encouraging others to join the cause.

Rodney Smith Jr. started Raising Men Lawn Care Service in 2015. It has since expanded into six other states.

While taking a break from mowing Mary Tibbs' lawn in Huntsville on Friday, he said it's about helping people and teaching kids about work ethic and values.

"We mow grass for the elderly, disabled, single-parent mothers and veterans free of charge," Smith said.

His mission of mowing began as a way to help people who could use a hand. It grew into a way to help kids too.

"We also mentor kids, ages 7 to 17. We show them the importance of giving back to the community," Smith said.

More than 150 kids in seven states are now with Raising Men Lawn Care Service, doing what Smith does, helping people and making friends like Gibbs, who is a senior citizen.

"He's a good guy. He's good with kids. He doesn't charge one penny. Won't take anything," she said.

In March, Smith found an inspiration to spread the message of good will.

"I was watching a video on Netflix of this guy traveling the world offering acts of kindness, and something just sparked off. Something just said '50 states, 50 lawns,'" he said.

Smith mowed lawns in all 50 states and gained national attention. Briggs & Stratton contributed equipment and some funding.

Now, Smith is challenging kids in Raising Men chapters. They mow 50 lawns, they get a new mower. Along the way, they learn about hard work and what it means to give to others.

"They may think that with a lawnmower they can't make a difference, but they really can, one lawn at a time," Smith said.

His next goal is to mow lawns on all seven continents.

To learn more about Raising Men Lawn Care, including how to get kids involved, helping the program, or to suggest more people who need their help, go to the Raising Men Lawn Care Service webpage or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48