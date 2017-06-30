Drainage issues cause flooding in Albertville

Several Albertville residents have major concerns about constant flooding in their area. They say they problem stems from overgrown brush at the end of a drainage ditch by their homes off Powell Boulevard.

The city of Albertville used to maintain this area, but it hasn't been cleaned up in quite a while

"Can it be cleaned by them? Or no, it can't be cleaned by them? What do we need to do? Because we need some help. Our properties are being severely damaged and no one seems to care in this community," said Donna Seibenhener, who has lived off Powell Boulevard since 2004.

WAFF 48 News reached out to Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea to see what could be done about this problem. He said at least part of the brush is on private property and the city is working with that landowner to get it cleaned up.

In the meantime, the city will look into cleaning up any of the area that may be within their easement.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48