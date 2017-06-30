Huntsville man reported missing for 2 months - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville man reported missing for 2 months

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tommy Draper (Huntsville Police Department) Tommy Draper (Huntsville Police Department)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are looking for 33-year-old Tommy Lee Draper, who has been reported missing. Police say his family has not seen or heard from him in approximately two months.

Draper is 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, please call the Huntsville Police, Department at 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly