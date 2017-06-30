Huntsville man reported missing for 2 months

Huntsville police are looking for 33-year-old Tommy Lee Draper, who has been reported missing. Police say his family has not seen or heard from him in approximately two months.

Draper is 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows his whereabouts, please call the Huntsville Police, Department at 256-722-7100.

