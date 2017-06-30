Courtland holding fireworks show Saturday night

The town of Courtland will host a fireworks show Saturday night in an effort to raise money the city desperately needs.

The town is still trying to recover financially after International Paper closed their paper mill in 2013.

Saturday night's festivities will include local singers, such as Tabatha Bailey, Angie Hughes, Leslie Terry and Amber Murray. Tyler Mitchell Band and the Sherrill Brothers will also be performing. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and drinks will be on sale at the event.

The night concludes with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

The entire event will take place at Roy Coffey Park with the acts starting at 6:30 p.m.

